MO substitute teacher shortage reaches crisis level

More than 2,700 Missourians have enrolled in an online training program that can fast track candidates to become K-12 substitute teachers. So far, about 700 are currently subbing. During a state Board of Education meeting yesterday, Missouri Department of Education Assistant Commissioner Paul Katnik says people in every region of the state have signed up.

Despite the volume of participation, Katnik says the substitute teacher shortage in Missouri has reached a crisis level. The 22-hour substitute teacher program is available on the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website.