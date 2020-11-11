Sikeston schools going virtual

Sikeston R-6 Schools will transition to their alternative method of instruction beginning Friday, and the district will not reopen for in-person classes until Monday, Nov. 30. The decision was announced in a letter from Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Dr. Tony Robinson to parents on Sunday. During the closure, the district will transition to their Alternative Method of Instruction (AMIX) plan, which includes Google Classroom and/or paper packets. Teachers will communicate directly with families regarding continuity of education during the closure. For those elementary students who do not have access to a technology device at home, paper packets will be sent home on Thursday for students to work on from home. If further packet pick-ups are needed, the district will provide information to parents and guardians with details at that time. Learn more in the Standard Democrat

