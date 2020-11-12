Arrest made in New Madrid County on several felony charges

An arrest was made in New Madrid County on Tuesday on several felony charges. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reports that 58-year-old Curtis Burleson, of East Prairie, was booked on a felony warrant out of Mississippi County for burglary, as well as two New Madrid County felony warrants; one for possession of a controlled substance, and one on 4th degree domestic assault. Following his arrest, he was transported to the New Madrid County Jail, with no bond.

Like this: Like Loading...