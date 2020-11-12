Central Academy student honored at state capitol

Cape Central Academy DaShonta Sterling was celebrated by Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson at a special ceremony in Jefferson City for the winners of a recent Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) essay contest. The Central Academy senior and JAG Specialist Robin McKinley traveled to the Missouri State Capitol for the event. They even got the chance to meet the Governor and First Lady. JAG, which was introduced at Central Academy this school year, is focused on supporting youth to graduate from high school and transition into college and careers. JAG has been in Missouri more than 30 years. The topic of this year’s essay contest: “Once you graduate from high school and begin your career, how do you plan to give back to your community and help others?” DaShonta wrote about her life-changing experience with Big Brothers Big Sisters and her intent to participate as a “Big Sister” in the future.

Like this: Like Loading...