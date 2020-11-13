Missouri Senate to Debate Proposed $1.27 Billion Supplemental Budget Next Week
The Missouri Senate is expected to debate and vote on the proposed 1.2 billion dollar supplemental budget next Thursday and Friday. The House gave final approval to the supplemental this week, with a bipartisan 133-4 vote. That pleases House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith.
Smith says the budget also provides more authority to spend federal dollars on personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing. It also addresses the unemployment fund shortage.