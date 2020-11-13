Missouri’s Governor Expands Special Session Call to Include COVID Liability

Missouri’s governor has expanded his special session call to include COVID-19 liability, relating to his declared state of emergency for health care providers, manufacturers, businesses, churches, schools and others. Governor Mike Parson made the announcement yesterday morning at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

The governor is calling on lawmakers to approve legislation that includes three main provisions: liability protection for health care workers, product liability protection and premises liability protection. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce says more than eight hundred employers signed a letter, calling for the special session. Missouri House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade is blasting the governor’s proposal, saying it encourages reckless behavior. Quade says it shields “bad actors” from legal liability.