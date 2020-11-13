Nov. 11th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 81 new cases of COVID19 in the region for Wednesday. Alexander County has 6 new cases, Hardin County has 4, Johnson County has 18, Massac County has 20, Pope and Pulaski Counties each have 5, and Union County has 23. There are 25 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,305 cases, 1,376 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 188 (99 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 82 (49 recoveries)

Johnson: 543 (312 recoveries)

Massac: 252 (116 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 53 (28 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 293 (202 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 894 (570 recoveries, 21 deaths)