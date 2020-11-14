Trading Post 11-14-20
Selling black bicycle – GIANT escape Jr 24 “ asking 100.00 – 573-803-7296
Tree work – Call Fred Pennington at 837-3237
Looking for a Xerox copier – 547-2779
Bun Coffee Maker pour over 3 burner commercial with the pots – 60.00 – 382-0702
Have a heart animal trap – 10$ – looking for loads of cow or horse manure – will pick up 421-2358
Tire for sale – new BF goodrich Radial TA 295-50-R15 – 200.00 –
Drum set hardware various types – prices vary – 334-6543
Custom made seat for a honda goldwing – 275.00 – 837-8300
Looking for 17” wheels for a corvette 88 to 96 – needs a whole set
Needs a musical keyboard – 620-3572
Looking for a 5 string banjo mandolin or guitar – 282-2268
Section of 10 for white picket fence – 10$
Girls bicycle – 25$ – 667-5540
Honda rebel 250 2005 – windshield – black – 1100$ – 450-5075
19 x 27 carport – 600$ – 718-4895