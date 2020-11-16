Cape Girardeau City Council Virtual Option Monday – And agenda highlights

The Cape Girardeau City Council will meet today at 5 p.m. at City Hall. You may present to Council in-person or virtually on any topic. Virtual participants must register by 4 p.m. Monday. The meeting will include:

· A proclamation against gender violence

· COVID-19 update from the Cape Girardeau County Health Department

· Appointments to citizen advisory boards including Liquor, Parks, and SEMO’s River Campus

For more details, view the full agenda at cityofcape.org/council