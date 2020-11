Nov. 13th – 15th Cape County COVID Update

Over the weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 201 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 37 new probable cases, and 156 new recoveries. There are 4,175 confirmed cases and 273 probable cases. This brings the total to 4,448 cases with 3,366 recoveries, and 60 deaths in the county. 1,035 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 2,536 are in the City of Cape, and 877 are in Jackson.

Friday Reports:

Bollinger – 870 cases (803 confirmed, 67 probable), 665 recoveries, 9 deaths

28 new confirmed

1 new probable

5 new recoveries

Perry – 1,444 cases (1,317 confirmed, 127 probable), 1,144 recoveries, 9 deaths

114 new confirmed

11 new probable

76 new recoveries

Scott – 2,128 cases, 1,474 recoveries, 33 deaths

40 new cases

60 new recoveries

Stoddard – 1,582 cases, 1,202 recoveries, 31 deaths

82 new cases

33 new recoveries