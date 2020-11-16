Nov. 13th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 1 new COVID-19 related death in Pulaski County and 79 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Alexander County has 7 new cases, Hardin County has 5, Johnson County has 15, Massac County has 24, Pope County has 2, Pulaski County has 9, and Union County has 17. There are 34 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,384 cases, 1,410 recoveries, and 27 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 195 (102 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 87 (51 recoveries)

Johnson: 558 (319 recoveries)

Massac: 276 (122 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 55 (30 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 302 (204 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 911 (582 recoveries, 21 deaths)