Poplar Bluff man flown to Tennessee Hospital after being shot in the face

A Poplar Bluff man was flown to a hospital on Friday after being shot in the face. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that authorities responded to a call of a shooting in the 800 block of County Road 301, where Jessie Lacy was asking for help from a neighbor, saying that he had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, Lacy stated that 48-year-old Edward Rodgers shot him while they were arguing. Lacy was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital for his injuries, before being flown to a hospital in Tennessee after being listed in critical condition. Rodgers was located a few hours after the alleged shooting on Thomas Street, and was taken into custody on suspicion of 1st degree assault and armed criminal action. He was also wanted on a federal warrant for escape prior to his arrest. He was transported to the Butler County Jail following his arrest, where he awaits formal charges.

