SEMO professor Paul Madlock dies; memorial planned for Friday

The Southeast Arrow reports that assistant professor of Communication Studies at Southeast Missouri State University Paul Madlock passed away Thursday night. Students in his classes were told Friday morning in an email from chairwoman of Communication Studies and Modern Languages Lesli Pace. The email stated Madlock did not want his family to have a memorial for him, but the university will hold one on Zoom. Pace said that this will be an opportunity to share memories and kind words with others who will miss him. The remembrance takes place Friday. The link to join the Zoom call is www.semo.zoom.us/j/94585230270.

