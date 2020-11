Missouri House members this week questioned state health director, Dr. Randall Williams, on the state’s preparedness for a new vaccine and how to curtail the record-breaking COVID-19 spread. He told them the upcoming holidays make it harder.

Williams and the governor do not support a mandate for masks.

