Old Town Cape, Inc. to Host Second Holiday Bazaar in Downtown Cape Girardeau

Old Town Cape, Inc. will once again host a Holiday Bazaar that will take place on Saturday, December 5, during day two of the 18th Annual Downtown Christmas Open House.

The Old Town Cape Holiday Bazaar will feature vendors that offer locally grown, handcrafted, and homemade products such as winter produce, baked goods, candies, and artisan crafts. Vendors will also accept holiday baking orders, or orders for customized gifts. Guests can expect to find their favorite Cape Riverfront Market vendors, as well as new seasonal vendors. Old Town Cape will be hosting a Welcome/Information booth where you can come to learn more about the organization as well as purchase a downtown Holiday Ornament. Spectators will also be able to enjoy the Steel Drum Band from Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.

The Holiday Bazaar will be set up in the courtyard area of The Indie House and on Frederick Street at the intersection of Broadway Street south to the intersection at Themis Street, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The section of Frederick Street hosting the market will be closed to vehicle traffic, and open to pedestrians.

Laurie Everett, owner of Annie Laurie’s and the Indie House, is excited to co-host the event for a second year with Old Town Cape. “All things are new in 2020! Let’s celebrate and embrace the holiday season – and weather – as we gather outside for the Holiday Bazaar. There is no bad weather, only bad clothing!” Laurie said.

Old Town Cape asks that visitors wear face coverings if over the age of 9 and respect social distancing guidelines.

Vendors wishing to set up at the Holiday Bazaar can find an application at Old Town Cape’s website at the following address: http://www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Vendor Application.pdf .

Space is limited, so vendors should fill out the application as soon as possible and return to Old Town Cape’s office at 338 Broadway St. Suite 401 in Cape Girardeau, MO. For more information about Old Town Cape, Inc.’s Holiday Bazaar and other holiday events, visit www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/holidays.

