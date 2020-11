The Southeast Missourian reports that a Monday morning shooting left a Cape Girardeau man injured. Cape Girardeau PD said officers responded to the 2700 block of Lynwood Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Monday and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound in one of his thighs. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers identified all parties involved and detectives are investigating the incident.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!