Missouri’s Governor Touting “Show Me You Care” Campaign to Stop COVID Spread; Opposes Statewide Mask Mandate

State health officials say there are currently 2,454 COVID patients in Missouri hospitals, including 570 in the ICU. Governor Mike Parson says the next 30 to 60 days is crucial. The Missouri Hospital Association has called for him to issue a statewide mask mandate.

Governor Parson is promoting the “Show Me You Care” campaign, which emphasizes the need for you to wear a mask, social distance, and to avoid large gatherings. The governor emphasizes that the increasing COVID numbers are concerning and that everyone must do their part.

