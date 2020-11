Nov. 17th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 1 new COVID-19 related death, 70 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12 new probable cases, and 82 new recoveries. There are 4,328 confirmed cases and 292 probable cases. This brings the total to 4,620 cases with 3,533 recoveries, and 61 deaths in the county. 1,084 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 2,627 are in the City of Cape, and 909 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 913 cases (839 confirmed, 74 probable), 753 recoveries, 9 deaths

17 new confirmed

3 new probable

46 new recoveries

Perry – 1,481 cases (1,365 confirmed, 116 probable), 1,187 recoveries, 11 deaths

2 new deaths

41 new confirmed

1 new probable

43 new recoveries

Scott – 2,258 cases, 1,628 recoveries, 33 deaths

51 new cases

76 new recoveries

Stoddard – 1,747 cases, 1,333 recoveries, 32 deaths

1 new death

63 new cases

57 new recoveries

