Nov. 17th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 53 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Hardin Counties each have 4 new cases, Johnson and Union Counties each have 13, Massac County has 17, and Pope and Pulaski Counties each have 1. There are 30 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,588 cases, 1,468 recoveries, and 28 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 211 (114 recoveries, 1 death)
Hardin: 102 (53 recoveries)
Johnson: 602 (327 recoveries, 1 new death)
Massac: 331 (130 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Pope: 60 (32 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 319 (210 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 963 (602 recoveries, 21 deaths)