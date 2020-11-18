Nov. 17th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 53 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Hardin Counties each have 4 new cases, Johnson and Union Counties each have 13, Massac County has 17, and Pope and Pulaski Counties each have 1. There are 30 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,588 cases, 1,468 recoveries, and 28 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 211 (114 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 102 (53 recoveries)

Johnson: 602 (327 recoveries, 1 new death)

Massac: 331 (130 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 60 (32 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 319 (210 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 963 (602 recoveries, 21 deaths)

