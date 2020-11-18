Pediatricians Offer Helpful Tips for Parents on Covid-19
This winter, during the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics wants to reassure families that it’s ok – and important – to visit the pediatrician for check-ups, vaccines, and other health concerns. In a new collection of PSAs, the AAP offers helpful tips for parents on:
- What to do if your child is struggling emotionally during the pandemic
- Why it’s important to stay up-to-date on children’s checkups
- When is the right age to start wearing a cloth mask, and how to be sure it fits
You can find the video on our digital platform
AAP also offers new, evergreen PSAs on important child health topics, including:
- Safe sleep for infants
- Creating a family emergency kit
- How to choose a childcare provider