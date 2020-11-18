Pediatricians Offer Helpful Tips for Parents on Covid-19

This winter, during the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics wants to reassure families that it’s ok – and important – to visit the pediatrician for check-ups, vaccines, and other health concerns. In a new collection of PSAs, the AAP offers helpful tips for parents on:

What to do if your child is struggling emotionally during the pandemic

Why it’s important to stay up-to-date on children’s checkups

When is the right age to start wearing a cloth mask, and how to be sure it fits

You can find the video on our digital platform

AAP also offers new, evergreen PSAs on important child health topics, including:

Safe sleep for infants

Creating a family emergency kit

How to choose a childcare provider

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!