Former Parma officials accused of misconduct

Three former Parma city officials are facing felony charges following a lengthy investigation by state auditors and the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department. Charges were filed Tuesday against Tyus Byrd, who served as Parma’s mayor from April 14, 2015, to April 16, 2019; Helen Frye, who was the town’s city clerk from 2015 to 2019; and David Thatch, who was hired as a water/sewer operator in 2015, and was promoted to water superintendent at Parma in 2016 until his termination in 2019. Online court records report that Byrd is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery while Frye is charged with receiving stolen property, stealing and forgery. Thatch is facing one count of receiving stolen property. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

