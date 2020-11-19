Jackson chamber hosts ribbon-cuttings

The Southeast Missourian reports that the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a pair of ribbon-cuttings today. The first ceremony is set for 1 p.m. at Maintz Barber Shop, 2480 E. Main St. in Jackson, to mark the shop’s 10th anniversary. The second ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 3 p.m., and will commemorate new ownership at MoMo’s Favorite Treats, 129 S. High St. in uptown Jackson. The bakery was recently purchased by Chris and Shannon Elfrink from Melissa Flinn, who started the business three years ago. Social distancing will be encouraged at both events and attendees are asked to wear face masks.

