Nov. 18th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 65 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander County has 3 new cases, Hardin County has 4, Johnson County has 9, Massac County has 23, Pope County has 1, Pulaski County has 5, and Union County has 20. There are 27 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,588 cases, 1,495 recoveries, and 28 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 214 (114 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 106 (54 recoveries)

Johnson: 611 (335 recoveries, 1 new death)

Massac: 354 (133 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 61 (33 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 324 (219 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 983 (607 recoveries, 21 deaths)

