Jackson County, IL man dies in accidental drowning
A Jackson County, IL man is dead after accidentally drowning. It happened around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in rural Carbondale. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that 66-year-old Sang Eun Lee was in a small boat when it capsized on a small pond near Grammer Road. Lee’s wife and neighbors tried to help, but were unable to find him. Lee’s body was found by a dive team around 1:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. Foul play is not suspected.