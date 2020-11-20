Jackson County, IL man dies in accidental drowning

A Jackson County, IL man is dead after accidentally drowning. It happened around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in rural Carbondale. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that 66-year-old Sang Eun Lee was in a small boat when it capsized on a small pond near Grammer Road. Lee’s wife and neighbors tried to help, but were unable to find him. Lee’s body was found by a dive team around 1:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. Foul play is not suspected.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!