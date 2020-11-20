Ripley County man charged with illegal firearm possession

A Ripley County man faces time in prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Department reports that Timothy Ossana was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after an investigation in January. In the investigation, officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol received a .380-caliber pistol from a citizen that was traced back to Ossana. He was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon in April of 1999, and two possession of firearm charges in May of 2010, and September of 2014. Ossana currently faces up to 10 years in prison for the firearm charge, with a three year period of supervised release.

