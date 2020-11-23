Business US 61 in Scott County road work
Business U.S. 61 in Scott County will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad. This section of roadway is located between Route M (Main Street) and Greer Street, in Scott City. Weather permitting, work will begin Thursday, Dec. 3, with completion anticipated Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A signed detour will be in place. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.