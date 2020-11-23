Catalytic converters stolen from Cape Girardeau Salvation Army vehicles

Catalytic converters were stolen from some Salvation Army vehicles last week. The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau said that before starting their Christmas Kettle Campaign last Monday morning, they learned that catalytic converters were stolen off of two of their vehicles in their parking lot. The Salvation Army headquarters in St. Louis says that this has been a common occurrence lately at many Salvation Army Corps. They were encouraged to try and find ways to secure their vehicles, but haven’t been able to find a solution yet. The theft will set them back a couple thousand dollars in repairs, as well as not being able to use those vehicles during a busy time of year.

