Interstate 55 Bridge Nearing Completion at Center Junction

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues with I-55 traffic shifts. Construction of the southbound I-55 bridge is nearing completion. Following the traffic shift, contractors will begin work on the northbound I-55 bridge. The process of shifting traffic from northbound I-55 to southbound I-55 began on Friday. As traffic controls are set, the southbound traffic will be shifted to one southbound lane. Once all traffic controls have been set, northbound traffic will be shifted during the week of Nov. 30. All interstate ramps will be open to right turn movements only. Route 61/Kingshighway traffic will not be impacted.

