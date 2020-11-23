Monday, November 23rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

According to an arrest affidavit, a Florida mother forced her two-year-old son to smoke from a vaping device containing THC oil so that the child would “sleep and eat better.

Investigators collared 22-year-old Kiarra Clarisse on a felony child neglect charge after her former girlfriend alerted the victim’s father about the vaping. The witness also reported that Clarisse had cancelled the boy’s medical appointments out of concern a doctor would discover THC in the child’s system.

Clarisse was released from custody early this morning after posting $3,000 bond. She is scheduled for arraignment on December 15th. According to court records, Clarisse was convicted last year of drunk driving and placed on probation.

