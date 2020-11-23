Nov. 20th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 109 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander County has 8 new cases, Hardin County has 4, Johnson County has 20, Massac County has 36, Pope County has 1, Pulaski County has 11, and Union County has 29. There are 47 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,838 cases, 1,550 recoveries, and 28 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 226 (123 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 114 (56 recoveries)

Johnson: 644 (350 recoveries, 1 new death)

Massac: 410 (149 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 63 (35 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 345 (228 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,036 (616191 recoveries, 21 deaths)

