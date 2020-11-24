Endangered Silver Advisory alert cancelled for Steele man

An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for a missing Steele man last seen early yesterday morning and was later cancelled. The Steele Police Department issued the advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 7 a.m. on Missouri St. in Steele. The missing person was 72-year-old Billy Quinn, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Quinn left Steele to go to Wardell. He contacted his brother and advised he missed his exit and believed he was in Sikeston. The advisory was canceled when Quinn was found safe that evening in Marion, Arkansas.

