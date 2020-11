Nov. 23rd Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 70 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 new probable cases, and 59 new recoveries. There are 4,817 confirmed cases and 414 probable cases. This brings the total to 5,231 cases with 3,761 recoveries, and 63 deaths in the county.

Saturday – Monday reports:

Bollinger – 968 cases (893 confirmed, 75 probable), 877 recoveries, 9 deaths

21 new confirmed

33 new recoveries

Perry – 1,683 cases (1,545 confirmed, 138 probable), 1,454 recoveries, 13 deaths

2 new deaths

70 new confirmed

5 new probable

121 new recoveries

Scott – 2,457 cases, 1,660 recoveries, 40 deaths

Stoddard – 1,916 cases, 1,505 recoveries, 34 deaths

2 new deaths

92 new cases

98 new recoveries

