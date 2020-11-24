Pemiscot County SB Interstate 155 Road Work

SB Interstate 155 in Pemiscot County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The project includes pavement repairs from mile marker 5.5 to mile marker 7, near Caruthersville, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will be underway Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4, including overnight. Improvements will be completed in various locations along Interstate 155. Motorists should anticipate a lane reduction within each work zone.

