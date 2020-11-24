Tuesday, November 24th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Queens, New York sex club, ignoring the steady rise in citywide COVID-19 cases and guidelines to slow the spread, was busted early Sunday for an illegal party decked out with the trappings of a modern-day Roman orgy.

After getting a 3-1-1 complaint, deputies from the city’s sheriff’s office found over eighty people without masks at the illicit underground club on 20th Avenue. near 41st St. in Astoria at 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

Revelers were drinking and disregarding social distancing in a room that featured a buffet, boxes of condoms — and a backroom lined with mattresses. Officials said that three couples were having sex in the small backroom.

The orgy-like event was hosted by Caligula New York, a club that advertises itself as the “Hottest Swingers Club in New York.” Aside from lack of social distancing, the club didn’t have the proper licenses to sell alcohol. Two party organizers were arrested and given desk appearance tickets that could lead to $15,000 in fines.

