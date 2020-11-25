Police searching for missing New Madrid man

Police are searching for a New Madrid man who was last seen on Nov. 19. The New Madrid Police Department reports that Gerald Haynes Jr. was last seen near the intersection of Kingshighway and Mott Street in New Madrid. Haynes was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado long wheel base, two-door, two-wheel-drive pickup. The truck has black fender flares and has the Missouri license plate: 4SA-J21. Anyone who knows of Haynes’s whereabouts should contact Sgt. John Dubois at 573-748-5901 or their local law enforcement agency. If individuals cannot call, they can also message the New Madrid Police Department’s Facebook page.

