Nov. 25th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Wednesday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID19 and 90 new recoveries in the region. Hardin County had 5 new cases, Johnson County had 16, Massac County had 18, Pope and Union Counties each had 9, and Pulaski County had 7. S7HD reported a total of 3,167 cases, 1,740 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 239 (158 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 141 (62 recoveries)

Johnson: 695 (406 recoveries, 2 new deaths)

Massac: 517 (187 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 85 (47 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 387 (251 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,103 (676 recoveries, 21 deaths)

