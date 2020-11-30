One killed in Dunklin County crash
A Kennett woman was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Route Y in Dunklin County. A 2019 Nissan Kicks, driven by 53-year-old Jamie Brock, was traveling south on Route Y when it crossed the center line and hit a 2017 Ford Expedition head-on, going north. The driver, 25-year-old Colton Holmes, of Hornersville, was wearing a seatbelt and not injured during the collision. Brock was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a Paragould, AR, hospital, where she later died from her injuries.