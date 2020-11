Two Bertrand residents were killed in a two-vehicle accident last Wednesday morning. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Delbert Parsons was northbound on US 61, two miles south of Sikeston, when he failed to stop at a stop sign. Parsons’ vehicle was then hit by a semi-truck driven by 52-year-old Dennis Swink, of Anna, Illinois. Both Parsons and his passenger, 77-year-old Wanda Parsons were pronounced dead at the scene.

