A fourth teenager has died from injuries in an October car crash in southern Illinois. 15-year-old Max Koehler, of rural Vienna, died Thursday while in hospice care. Six teenagers were riding in a vehicle when it went off the road and crashed into a tree in Ozark in Johnson County on Oct. 25. 3 teens were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other teens survived.

