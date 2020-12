Tomorrow there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new DNA Section addition of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Crime Laboratory Division. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at the Annex of the Patrol’s General Headquarters on E. Elm Street in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Parson and DPS Director Sandy Karsten will be special guests at the ceremony.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!