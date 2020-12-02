Dec. 1st Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 50 new cases of COVID19 and 29 new recoveries in the region. Alexander and Hardin Counties each had 4 new cases, Johnson County had 12, Massac and Pope Counties each had 6, Pulaski County had 7, and Union County had 11. S7HD reported a total of 3,477 cases, 1,849 recoveries, and 34 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 256 (176 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 164 (78 recoveries, 1 death)

Johnson: 747 (418 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Massac: 596 (202 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Pope: 105 (52 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 428 (264 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,181 (706 recoveries, 23 deaths)

