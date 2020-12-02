MO Senate committee approves plan to give governor access to more federal COVID-19 aid

A Missouri Senate committee has sent to the full Senate a plan that would give the governor access to an extra 1.3 billion dollars in federal COVID-19 relief. Governor Parson wants to use the money for school nutrition programs, job training grants, among other things. State Budget Director Dan Haug says the plan would also designate 400 million dollars for the state’s unemployment trust fund to keep the fund from running out of money next year and triggering a tax on Missouri employers. During yesterday’s committee hearing, Springfield Republican Lincoln Hough says he opposes the move.

The full Senate plans to take up the bill today.

