Southbound Interstate 55 Ramp to Close at MM 99

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues with closure of the southbound I-55 onramp beginning next Monday. The southbound onramp from Route 61/Kingshighway to I-55 will be closed as contractor crews construct a new ramp and tie it into the new Route 61 pavement. Work will take place Monday, Dec. 7 through Saturday, Dec. 12, weather permitting. The ramp is expected to reopen Dec. 12. The work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

