Parson asks Legislature to delay work on bill to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Governor Parson has asked the Legislature to wait until next session to take up a bill that would protect Missouri businesses and other organizations from COVID-19 liability lawsuits. News of the request hit as a Missouri Senate committee held a hearing Tuesday about a bill to address such legal claims. During the hearing, Mark Moreland with the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys says the organization opposes the legislation. He says there have been no COVID-19 liability lawsuits filed yet in Missouri.

Joplin Republican Bill White says just because there have not been any lawsuits like this in Missouri, there still could be. White says the statute of limitations is five years.

