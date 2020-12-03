Suspect arrested following shots fired, police chase

A suspect involved in a shooting incident was arrested yesterday afternoon after a foot pursuit by Cape Girardeau police officers. Officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. Police located a suspect who matched the description given by witnesses as he ran north toward William Street and entered a passenger vehicle. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle as it approached the intersection of Independence Street and Kingshighway, where the suspect once again fled on foot. With officers in pursuit, the suspect jumped a fence into the LaCroix Creek drainage area and continued north. Officers created a perimeter and the suspect was detained at gunpoint after being cut off at the Themis Street overpass next to HealthPoint Plaza. After the suspect was arrested, a 9 mm handgun, an extended magazine and extra ammunition was recovered. No one was injured during the incident. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

