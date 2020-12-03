Veteran Missouri Lawmaker Files PDMP Legislation for Ninth Consecutive Year

A southeast Missouri lawmaker who has filed prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation for the ninth straight year says she’s thankful that God has given her the ability to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves. Holly Rehder says Missouri’s medical professionals must have the knowledge of what their patients are on, prior to prescribing more medication.

Missouri remains the only state in the nation without a PDMP, an electronic database that collects data on controlled substance prescriptions. Rehder filed PDMP each of the eight years she served in the House.

