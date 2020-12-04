Dec. 3rd Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 94 new cases of COVID-19, and 50 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individuals were a female in her 70’s from Johnson County and a female in her 90’s from Massac County. Alexander County had 3 new cases, Johnson County had 21, Massac County had 28, Pope County had 4, Pulaski County had 9, and Union County had 29. S7HD reported a total of 3,643 cases, 1,930 recoveries, and 40 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 259 (182 recoveries, 3 deaths)
Hardin: 164 (82 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Johnson: 791 (438 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Massac: 636 (229 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Pope: 111 (55 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 445 (275 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,237 (716 recoveries, 23 deaths)