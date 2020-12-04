Dec. 3rd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 94 new cases of COVID-19, and 50 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individuals were a female in her 70’s from Johnson County and a female in her 90’s from Massac County. Alexander County had 3 new cases, Johnson County had 21, Massac County had 28, Pope County had 4, Pulaski County had 9, and Union County had 29. S7HD reported a total of 3,643 cases, 1,930 recoveries, and 40 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 259 (182 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Hardin: 164 (82 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Johnson: 791 (438 recoveries, 4 deaths)

Massac: 636 (229 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Pope: 111 (55 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 445 (275 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,237 (716 recoveries, 23 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!