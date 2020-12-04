Friday, December 4th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida fruit salesman was arrested Tuesday after pointing a gun at another fruit salesman for not raising his prices. 36-year-old Yoan Torres Quinones, a Stock Island fruit vendor, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed firearm without a license after deputies said he got into an argument with a competing fruit vendor.

The argument started when Quinones approached the 50-year-old victim and started an argument saying the man was undercutting his price on sugar cane juice. Deputies said that Quinones sell his juice for $3 while the other man sells his for $2 nearby.

The man was caught on cell phone video showing his gun off in his waistband during the argument. Then, eventually pointing the gun at his competitor and saying he would fire every bullet into the man. Quinones was taken into custody with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

