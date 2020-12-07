$76 Million in Federal Funding Will be Deployed to Missouri’s K-12 Schools, Once Governor Signs Supplemental Budget

About 76-million dollars in federal money will be heading to Missouri’s K-12 schools, once Governor Mike Parson signs the supplemental budget bill. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says the 1.2 billion dollar supplemental budget includes 75.6 million dollars for school nutrition services.

The 75-million dollars will reimburse Missouri’s K-12 schools, for feeding students during the COVID pandemic. Chairman Smith notes the supplemental budget also contains 266-thousand dollars in funding for the Missouri Healthy School program. Missouri lawmakers approved the supplemental budget with large bipartisan votes in both chambers.

