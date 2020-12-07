Dec. 4th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 63 new cases of COVID-19, and 134 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individuals were a female in her 60’s from Johnson County, a female in her 80’s from Massac County, and a female in her 90’s from Massac County. Alexander and Hardin Counties each had 1 new cases, Johnson County had 10, Massac County had 19, Pope County had 12, Pulaski County had 5, and Union County had 15. S7HD reported a total of 3,706 cases, 2,064 recoveries, and 43 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 260 (194 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Hardin: 165 (92 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Johnson: 801 (478 recoveries, 5 deaths)

Massac: 655 (253 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Pope: 123 (61 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 450 (285 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,252 (748 recoveries, 23 deaths)

